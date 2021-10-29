4,001 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Acquired by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD opened at $67.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average of $68.48. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.96. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.24.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.