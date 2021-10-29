$41.32 Million in Sales Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to announce sales of $41.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.34 million to $43.80 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $39.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $169.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.70 million to $173.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $212.26 million, with estimates ranging from $206.40 million to $224.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%.

BDSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 183,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 35.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 307,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 93.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 67,799 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 338.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,903 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDSI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,214. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $402.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.70. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.