$41.43 Billion in Sales Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will report $41.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.41 billion to $46.11 billion. AT&T posted sales of $45.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $168.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $154.91 billion to $177.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $157.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.66 billion to $176.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.26. 54,158,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,296,117. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $180.36 billion, a PE ratio of -81.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

