410,000 Shares in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Acquired by Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 410,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,044,000. Laredo Petroleum comprises approximately 5.7% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned about 2.55% of Laredo Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LPI traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.43. 4,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,310. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 4.74. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.06.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

