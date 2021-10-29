4,503 Shares in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $30,462.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $439,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,707. 89.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PUBM stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 62.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.62. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

