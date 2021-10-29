4,694 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 4,180.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,498,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after buying an additional 1,463,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Gentex by 1,475.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after acquiring an additional 745,635 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,051,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,959,000 after acquiring an additional 741,660 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,359,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,488,000 after acquiring an additional 726,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Gentex by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,394,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,241,000 after purchasing an additional 723,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.54.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.11 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

