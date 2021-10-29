$491.60 Million in Sales Expected for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will announce $491.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $497.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $486.20 million. Skyline Champion posted sales of $322.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.65 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKY. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after acquiring an additional 347,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,463,000 after acquiring an additional 86,643 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,826,000 after buying an additional 329,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SKY stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.47. 21,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,488. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 2.23.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

