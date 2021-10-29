$58.76 Million in Sales Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report $58.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.30 million and the highest is $77.30 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $34.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $144.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.70 million to $159.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $270.02 million, with estimates ranging from $139.40 million to $440.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.38.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,920 shares of company stock worth $5,621,396 over the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

BPMC traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.98. 6,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,771. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.91. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

