5,864 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Acquired by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,463 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 12,214.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,482 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,413,000 after acquiring an additional 757,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after acquiring an additional 743,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

BTI stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

