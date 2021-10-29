5AM Venture Management LLC Has $30.80 Million Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

5AM Venture Management LLC decreased its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Arvinas comprises approximately 7.8% of 5AM Venture Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 5AM Venture Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Arvinas worth $30,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after buying an additional 1,108,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,110,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,498,000 after buying an additional 109,106 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,745,000 after buying an additional 141,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,281,000 after buying an additional 165,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 59,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $5,078,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $123,406.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,891 shares of company stock valued at $24,115,979 in the last ninety days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.47. The stock had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,076. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.51. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.99.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.