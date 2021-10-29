$60.26 Million in Sales Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will announce sales of $60.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.73 million and the lowest is $59.00 million. MiMedx Group reported sales of $64.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year sales of $250.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.30 million to $254.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $271.18 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $283.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%.

MDXG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 277.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.65. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

