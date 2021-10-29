$66.17 Million in Sales Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will report sales of $66.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.90 million to $68.00 million. ACM Research posted sales of $47.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $233.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.00 million to $235.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $318.40 million, with estimates ranging from $308.00 million to $331.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $2,987,614.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,845 in the last ninety days. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter valued at about $86,294,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the first quarter worth approximately $57,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ACM Research by 67.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 361,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,964,000 after acquiring an additional 145,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 321,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.77. 8,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,409. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.51 and a beta of 0.73. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

