750,000 Shares in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter worth $73,556,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter worth $15,689,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter worth $9,930,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter worth $7,448,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter valued at $6,703,000.

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87.

