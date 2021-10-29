7,750 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,258,000 after acquiring an additional 126,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,742,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,965,000 after buying an additional 300,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,305,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,906,000 after buying an additional 83,563 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,524,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,115,000 after acquiring an additional 310,915 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.17. 10,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,591. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.45.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

