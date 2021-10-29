803 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 803 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,334 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS opened at $438.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $383.53 and its 200-day moving average is $351.08. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $440.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $407,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,353 shares of company stock worth $9,177,654. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.60.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

