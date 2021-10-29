834,318 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Bought by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 834,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,559,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.53% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,092 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF alerts:

SPMB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,670. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.