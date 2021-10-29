A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.63% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $13,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $821.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of -0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 69.81% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $114,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,048. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

