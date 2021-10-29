A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Announces Earnings Results

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

NYSE:AOS opened at $70.69 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $73.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 364,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

