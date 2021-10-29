Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,023,400 shares, a growth of 107.5% from the September 30th total of 493,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAALF remained flat at $$31.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85.

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.