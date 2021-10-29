AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 price target on AB SKF (publ) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AB SKF (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

Shares of SKFRY stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

