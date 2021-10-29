AB Volvo (publ)’s (VLVLY) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. AlphaValue raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.
AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
About AB Volvo (publ)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
