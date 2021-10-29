AB Volvo (publ)’s (VLVLY) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. AlphaValue raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 22.36%. As a group, analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

