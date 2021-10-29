Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the September 30th total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 35,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 65,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.05. 211,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

