Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ABMD traded down $17.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,322. The company’s fifty day moving average is $346.04 and its 200-day moving average is $324.12. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed has a one year low of $242.73 and a one year high of $387.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABMD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.60.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abiomed stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Abiomed worth $37,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

