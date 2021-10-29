Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stake Boosted by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

In other news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock valued at $811,991,119. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $42.97 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 7.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.