Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 33,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acadia Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 251.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Acadia Healthcare worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ACHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

