Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Gap Up to $58.38

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.38, but opened at $60.93. Acadia Healthcare shares last traded at $61.15, with a volume of 2,809 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

About Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.