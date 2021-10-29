Acadian Timber’s (ADN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ADN. CIBC reiterated a sell rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadian Timber currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.38.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

TSE:ADN opened at C$18.25 on Thursday. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of C$14.33 and a 12 month high of C$21.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.63. The firm has a market cap of C$304.54 million and a P/E ratio of 9.43.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$18.41 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadian Timber will post 1.1100001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.