accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,075 ($27.11).

LON:ACSO opened at GBX 890 ($11.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £367.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39. accesso Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 830.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 710.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

