Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Acerinox stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.87. 780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Acerinox had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANIOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Acerinox to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acerinox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

