Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of Acerinox stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.87. 780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Acerinox had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Acerinox Company Profile
Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.
