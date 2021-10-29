Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the September 30th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ASPCF remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto.

