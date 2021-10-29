Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 491,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,244 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.38% of Acuity Brands worth $91,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. FMR LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,339,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $619,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,513,000 after buying an additional 202,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,902,000 after buying an additional 49,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,129,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $208.04 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $212.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

