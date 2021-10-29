Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

AGRO stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. 18,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,004. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.31. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $289.77 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Research analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 3,545.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,009,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 339.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth about $7,876,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

