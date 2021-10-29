adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Receives €328.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €328.56 ($386.54).

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €375.00 ($441.18) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on adidas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) target price on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of ADS stock traded up €4.90 ($5.76) on Tuesday, hitting €284.05 ($334.18). The stock had a trading volume of 515,450 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €289.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €292.73. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

