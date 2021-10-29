ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 104.5% from the September 30th total of 674,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTX. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ADiTx Therapeutics by 322.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 52,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTX opened at $1.62 on Friday. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.37). As a group, analysts expect that ADiTx Therapeutics will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADiTx Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

ADiTx Therapeutics Company Profile

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

