Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 179.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,745,000 after buying an additional 1,200,318 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,472,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,039,000 after buying an additional 785,195 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $86,309,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,569,000 after acquiring an additional 419,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3,480.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,985,000 after acquiring an additional 366,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $111.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $124.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.01.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,210,723.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,703 shares of company stock worth $2,624,303. 14.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

