Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 547.8% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:AMPI opened at $9.74 on Friday. Advanced Merger Partners has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69.

About Advanced Merger Partners

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

