Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 547.8% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE:AMPI opened at $9.74 on Friday. Advanced Merger Partners has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69.
About Advanced Merger Partners
