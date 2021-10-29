Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 48.56% from the company’s current price.

AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $121.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

