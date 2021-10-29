Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises 1.6% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

AFL traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.24. 107,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,010. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average of $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

