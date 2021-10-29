Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $57.66 and last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 3378951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.14.

The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Aflac by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Aflac by 37.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,202,000 after acquiring an additional 385,598 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Aflac by 0.9% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,343,000 after acquiring an additional 59,337 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Aflac by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,203,000 after acquiring an additional 282,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $464,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

About Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

