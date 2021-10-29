Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.35. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Agenus will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

