Aggregator Lp Pride Sells 1,791,751 Shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Stock

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $55,185,930.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aggregator Lp Pride also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of Paycor HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $367,906,277.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $32.55 on Friday. Paycor HCM Inc has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycor HCM Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of research firms have commented on PYCR. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

