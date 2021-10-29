Aggregator Lp Pride Sells 1,791,751 Shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Stock

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $55,185,930.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Aggregator Lp Pride also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 15th, Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of Paycor HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $367,906,277.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $32.55 on Friday. Paycor HCM Inc has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.
A number of research firms have commented on PYCR. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.
Paycor HCM Company Profile
Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.