Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Lifted to Buy at Maxim Group

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.
Agilysys stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.66 and a beta of 1.47. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $64.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27.
In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin L. Keating bought 800 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.45 per share, with a total value of $41,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,970 shares of company stock valued at $710,067 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 831,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,300,000 after buying an additional 36,411 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 428,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,356,000 after buying an additional 42,450 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
