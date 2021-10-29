Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Lifted to Buy at Maxim Group

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Agilysys stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.66 and a beta of 1.47. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $64.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin L. Keating bought 800 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.45 per share, with a total value of $41,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,970 shares of company stock valued at $710,067 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 831,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,300,000 after buying an additional 36,411 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 428,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,356,000 after buying an additional 42,450 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

