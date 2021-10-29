Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading Down 8.3%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $22.06. 36,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,363,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.77.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $42.33 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Agora by 3.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Agora by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Agora by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Agora by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Agora by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

