Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $79.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.53.

ADC stock opened at $71.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.21. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,670 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,443 shares of company stock worth $2,040,283 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,241,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 78.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,813,000 after buying an additional 1,061,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,326,000 after acquiring an additional 896,061 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $42,735,000.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

