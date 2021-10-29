Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AC has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital set a C$25.45 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a C$25.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Air Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$26.76.

Shares of AC opened at C$22.26 on Monday. Air Canada has a one year low of C$14.48 and a one year high of C$31.00. The company has a market cap of C$7.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.16.

In related news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$165,110.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$215,469.15.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

