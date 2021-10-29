Air France-KLM’s (AFLYY) Sell Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFLYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -9.08 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.