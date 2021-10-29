Airbloc Reaches Market Cap of $7.21 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Airbloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Airbloc has a market cap of $7.21 million and approximately $14,570.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00050807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.22 or 0.00231277 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00099384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

