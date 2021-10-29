Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €151.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €135.50 ($159.41) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €132.23 ($155.57).

Get Airbus alerts:

AIR stock opened at €112.00 ($131.76) on Thursday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €114.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €109.03.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.