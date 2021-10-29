Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Update

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the September 30th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Clarus Securities raised their target price on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKU. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akumin during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Akumin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its stake in Akumin by 91.3% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 429,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 204,788 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its holdings in shares of Akumin by 137.2% during the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akumin during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Akumin
Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.
