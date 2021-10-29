Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Update

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the September 30th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Clarus Securities raised their target price on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Akumin alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKU. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akumin during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Akumin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its stake in Akumin by 91.3% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 429,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 204,788 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its holdings in shares of Akumin by 137.2% during the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akumin during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Akumin stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.47 million and a P/E ratio of 178.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.