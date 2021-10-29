Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Lowered to C$11.50

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AGI. Laurentian set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.58.

Shares of AGI traded down C$0.40 on Friday, reaching C$9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,615. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.83 and a twelve month high of C$13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 124.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.04.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$239.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$269.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.6415881 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

